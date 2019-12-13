The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in new business development, strong prospecting skills, excellent negotiating and communication skills with the ability to meet challenging sales objectives. Detail oriented and able to multi-task and prioritize goals. A minimum of one year of experience in broadcast sales management preferred. A clear driving record, valid driver’s license and a satisfactory pre-employment drug test required. Include cover letter with resume/application. EOE
Send to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: LSM-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134