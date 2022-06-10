We are seeking a Master Control Manager. Skills must include the ability to train and supervise a team of master control operators. The individual should have excellent communication skills and be able to both follow and give directions. It is also essential to have a very fast reaction time when working in live broadcast television, to quickly identify and solve problems.
Responsibilities include:
- Supervise Master Control Operators
- Insure the overall technical and operational success of the station's programming
- Work with the News, Traffic, and Sales departments to resolve any issues that might affect Master Control Operations
- Scheduling Master Control Operator shifts to ensure coverage
- Verify that all content is available and ready to air, maintain required logs, and uphold station standards and FCC compliance by monitoring the station's technical performance
- The Master Control Manager is also responsible for the technical competence of the Master Control Operators and will be expected to facilitate ongoing training to maintain high standards
Requirements:
- Experience in television master control operations including air switching live programs
- Must have experience with computer automation systems, television satellite systems, server based ingest and playback systems, Microsoft office products, and file based ingest and playback servers
- Dependable and detail oriented
- Communicate effectively and work well with others
- Be able to follow instructions with minimal supervision
- Knowledge of computers and an aptitude for operating electronic equipment is preferred
- This position requires 24 hour on-call status and various operating shifts, including weekends and holidays
- Valid driver’s license, good driving record, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to MCM-1, 312 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, La 71104