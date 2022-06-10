We are seeking a Master Control Manager. Skills must include the ability to train and supervise a team of master control operators. The individual should have excellent communication skills and be able to both follow and give directions. It is also essential to have a very fast reaction time when working in live broadcast television, to quickly identify and solve problems. 

Responsibilities include: 

  • Supervise Master Control Operators 
  • Insure the overall technical and operational success of the station's programming 
  • Work with the News, Traffic,  and Sales departments to resolve any issues that might affect Master Control Operations 
  • Scheduling Master Control Operator shifts to ensure coverage 
  • Verify that all content is available and ready to air, maintain required logs, and uphold station standards and FCC compliance by monitoring the station's technical performance 
  • The Master Control Manager is also responsible for the technical competence of the Master Control Operators and will be expected to facilitate ongoing training to maintain high standards 

Requirements: 

  • Experience in television master control operations including air switching live programs 
  • Must have experience with computer automation systems, television satellite systems, server based ingest and playback systems, Microsoft office products, and file based ingest and playback servers 
  • Dependable and detail oriented 
  • Communicate effectively and work well with others 
  • Be able to follow instructions with minimal supervision 
  • Knowledge of computers and an aptitude for operating electronic equipment is preferred 
  • This position requires 24 hour on-call status and various operating shifts, including weekends and holidays 
  • Valid driver’s license, good driving record, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to MCM-1, 312 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, La 71104

Report a typo on this article