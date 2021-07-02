KTBS-3 is seeking an experienced individual to become a team member in the fast-paced environment of Master Control working with the latest equipment in the TV industry. Responsibilities include monitoring a totally automated master control facility, switching live programming, ingesting program content, monitoring on-air programs and interacting with other departments to ensure that quality programming reaches our viewers. Strong computer and communication skills and the ability to make quick decisions are a plus. Candidates must be available for shifts that include overnights and weekends.
A satisfactory driving record and pre-employment drug test are required. EOE
Send resume/application to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: MCO-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227