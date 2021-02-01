KTBS-TV 3 and KPXJ-CW21 is seeking a Media Sales Executive Assistant whose passion is working with clients to help them grow their business. This media consultant will have the know-how to work closely with the account executive developing new and grow existing business, presenting marketing solutions that require thorough knowledge of media strategies and digital ad technology. The assistant to front-line seller will be responsible for generating revenue from local agencies and direct clients. The ideal candidate has an entrepreneurial spirit, sense of urgency and passion for working with clients in the local and regional market of small, medium and large businesses.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with the Media executive to generate Digital and TV ad revenue
- Collaborate with the Media executive to provide media solutions with a focus on broadcast television, OTT, video, display, PPC, social media and targeted email marketing
- Perform needs assessments with prospects and existing customers to determine how KTBS/KPXJ marketing solutions can offer the best results for customers
- Help create and deliver creative, strategic and persuasive presentations that highlight KTBS/KPXJ’s competitive advantages
- Identify, organize and focus internal resources (pre-sales and post sales) to secure new ad campaigns
- Work with account executive to meet and exceed revenue budgets
- Thrive in a fast-paced individual business development role while contributing to the overall positive team environment and success
- Be successful with cold calling, prospecting and scheduling appointments for the account executive
- Embrace and learn our different platforms including video content, OTT, ad exchange platforms and advanced audience targeting capabilities and their value proposition for customers
- Establish strong relationships with advertising agency and client-direct personnel, including all decision-makers and key influencers from junior media planners to top management
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience is required
- Consultative/Solutions selling experience vs a single Product selling background
- Independent, entrepreneurial, comfortable in a fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented and highly organized
- Strong research and analytical skills to assess clients’ needs, understand industry trends and category development and create and optimize data and results towards optimal goals
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate compelling value proposition to clients
- Valid driver’s license, good driving record, satisfactory pre-employment drug test
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to MSA-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227