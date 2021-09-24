Seeking an aggressive Meteorologist/MMJ who has the ability to research and analyze weather data with innovative, creative ways of illustrating weather stories. Report, shoot, write and edit weather/news reports across multiple platforms. The ability to report live with a dynamic on-air presence; provide live remote coverage; strong writing skills; ability to work well under pressure and be a team player. AMS seal preferred with at least 1 year of broadcast experience. Requirements for consideration: E-mail or mail cover letter, resume and samples of your work (Internet based reel preferred).
A satisfactory pre-employment drug test, valid drivers license and clear driving record required. EOE
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: MR-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227