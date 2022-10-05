KTBS 3 is looking for a talented individual who can create on-air graphics, show packaging, and animated elements within an established design framework to support the daily production of live newscasts and packaged content. The right applicant will be able to design templates, web ads, social media graphics, etc.
This person must be enthusiastic, hard-working, possess the ability to work under pressure, and present creativity in his or her approach with the ability to pay great attention to detail. Organizational and time-management skills are a must.
Must have extensive knowledge of:
- Adobe After Effects
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Cinema 4D
Experience in the following would give the candidate preferential consideration:
- Adobe Premier Pro
- VizRT
- iNews or ENPS
- Audition
- Scripting knowledge
- Bachelor’s or higher degree in graphic design, communications, etc.
If available, please provide portfolio or samples of work created in the past two years.
Valid driver’s license with a clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment background check and drug test is required. EOE
If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application to: Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: MGD-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227