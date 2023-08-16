KTBS is seeking a talented Multimedia Journalist.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Developing enterprising story ideas and contacts
  • Reporting, shooting and editing news and/or special event stories
  • Production of daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networking sites, in addition to television
  • Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Interact with viewers/users on social media sites

Requirements include:

  • Sharp news judgement, excellent technical skills
  • Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Journalism preferred
  • Excellent communications skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
  • Superior on-air presence; experience with live shots
  • Ability to work well independently
  • Good driving record, valid driver’s license, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check

If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application and a web link of your recent work.

Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: MMJ-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227

