KTBS is seeking a talented Multimedia Journalist.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Developing enterprising story ideas and contacts
- Reporting, shooting and editing news and/or special event stories
- Production of daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networking sites, in addition to television
- Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Interact with viewers/users on social media sites
Requirements include:
- Sharp news judgement, excellent technical skills
- Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Journalism preferred
- Excellent communications skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Superior on-air presence; experience with live shots
- Ability to work well independently
- Good driving record, valid driver’s license and satisfactory pre-employment drug test
If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application and a web link of your recent work. EOE
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: MMJ-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227