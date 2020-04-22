We are looking for an experienced, energetic, and self-starting News Producer. If you like to produce fast-paced, creative newscasts and enjoy working in a team environment, this is the job for you.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Research, write and produce stories for air
- Story placement, teases, graphics, writing, timing and all other editorial and production elements
- Provide editorial guidance to reporters, photographers, assignment desk and editors
- Coordinate graphic production for the newscast
- Oversee on-air production of newscasts, make changes as necessary and ensure that all items are complete
- Coordinate incoming satellite feeds from the network and other sources
Requirements include:
- Proven ability to showcase a newscast
- Superior writing and computer skills – Word, Excel and Outlook, social media
- Knowledge of Newsroom systems, interplay, scanner, teleprompter, edit bays, live trucks, cameras, audio board and decks, video, wire services
- Team player with solid show/material judgement
- Must possess strong communication and organizational skills
- Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events
- Ability to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays
- Clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test
If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application, and a link to your online reel with samples of your work. EOE
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: NP-2, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227