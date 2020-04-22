We are looking for an experienced, energetic, and self-starting News Producer.  If you like to produce fast-paced, creative newscasts and enjoy working in a team environment, this is the job for you.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Research, write and produce stories for air
  • Story placement, teases, graphics, writing, timing and all other editorial and production elements
  • Provide editorial guidance to reporters, photographers, assignment desk and editors
  • Coordinate graphic production for the newscast
  • Oversee on-air production of newscasts, make changes as necessary and ensure that all items are complete
  • Coordinate incoming satellite feeds from the network and other sources

Requirements include:

  • Proven ability to showcase a newscast
  • Superior writing and computer skills – Word, Excel and Outlook, social media
  • Knowledge of Newsroom systems, interplay, scanner, teleprompter, edit bays, live trucks, cameras, audio board and decks, video, wire services
  • Team player with solid show/material judgement
  • Must possess strong communication and organizational skills
  • Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events
  • Ability to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays
  • Clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test

If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application, and a link to your online reel with samples of your work.  EOE

Email to:  accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: NP-2, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA  71134-4227