NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED, LET US TRAIN YOU FOR A GREAT TV CAREER:
KTBS is seeking a News Technical Director to join our fast-paced news production environment. Learn how to direct and operate live news technical equipment involved with on-air broadcasts. Television broadcast experience, news automation and web editing are a plus, but not necessary.
We are seeking individuals who love high-tech environments, console-style productions, and would enjoy bringing together multiple elements of design, video, and technology to create beautiful, entertaining broadcast news.
Requirements:
- Eagerness to learn and receive feedback
- A good eye for composition
- Ability to work shifts (either early morning or late evening)
- Positive attitude and a desire to grow in the TV industry
Satisfactory pre-employment drug test, background check and clear driving record required. EOE
Email resume/application to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: NTD-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227