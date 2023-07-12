We are looking for an energetic, and self-starting News Writer. If you are interested in writing stories and creating graphics to help put together fast-paced, creative KTBS 3 & KPXJ 21 newscasts and enjoy working in a team environment, this is the job for you.
Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing videos, and creating graphics and supers for newscasts, ktbs.com, and social media. The position works closely with Producers to help develop and format newscasts and communicates continuously with Journalists, the Assignment Desk, and Managers regarding story developments and Live opportunities. Must possess the ability to write stories and post to web and social media platforms in coordination with Producers and Managers. Must facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story changes.
The ideal candidate must be able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely. Strong writing skills are required..
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Research, write and produce stories for air
- Story placement, teases, graphics, writing, timing, and all other editorial and production elements
- Coordinate graphic production for the newscast
- Coordinate incoming satellite feeds from the network and other sources
Requirements include:
- Superior writing and computer skills – Word, Excel, and Outlook, social media
- Team player with solid show/material judgment
- Must possess strong communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays
- Clear driving record, car insurance, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check
If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application, and a link to your online reel with samples of your work. EOE
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: WP-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227