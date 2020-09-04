This is a part-time position to work quickly and efficiently in a fast-paced news environment editing various stories for daily television newscasts. Some of the requirements include but are not limited to; record incoming news feeds, edit stories for newscasts, edit complete stories from Multimedia Journalists and other duties required to complete newscasts and maintain digital news facility. News videography and editing experience is preferred but we will train a motivated person who has a passion for news and quality work.
Clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test required. EOE
Please submit resume/application to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: VAM-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227