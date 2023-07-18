Strong writing skills, the ability to find, report and present interesting news content are key to success in media. KTBS 3 is seeking a person who can combine these skills to join our team as our next Producer/MMJ.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Produce newscasts for broadcast across all platforms
  • Coordinate graphic production for the newscast
  • Arrange interviews with people who can provide information about stories
  • Develop enterprising story ideas and contacts
  • Report, shoot and edit news and/or special event stories
  • Produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networking sites, in addition to television
  • Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Requirements include:

  • Sharp news judgement, excellent technical skills
  • Bachelor's degree with an emphasis in Communications / Journalism preferred
  • Excellent communications skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
  • Ability to work well independently
  • Good driving record, valid driver's license, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check

If qualified, please send a cover letter, resume/application and a web link of your recent work. EOE.

Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: PMMJ-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227

Report a typo on this article


Recommended for you

Comments disabled.