Strong writing skills, the ability to find, report and present interesting news content are key to success in media. KTBS 3 is seeking a person who can combine these skills to join our team as our next Producer/MMJ.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Produce newscasts for broadcast across all platforms
- Coordinate graphic production for the newscast
- Arrange interviews with people who can provide information about stories
- Develop enterprising story ideas and contacts
- Report, shoot and edit news and/or special event stories
- Produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networking sites, in addition to television
- Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
Requirements include:
- Sharp news judgement, excellent technical skills
- Bachelor's degree with an emphasis in Communications / Journalism preferred
- Excellent communications skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required
- Ability to work well independently
- Good driving record, valid driver's license, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check
If qualified, please send a cover letter, resume/application and a web link of your recent work. EOE.
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: PMMJ-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227