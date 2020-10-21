Are you commission driven? Have you a sense of what it takes to win? If you want to grow professionally, can you move at the speed of light and still have fun? We want to talk to you! KTBS-TV3/ KPXJ-CW21 is looking for a dynamic sales executive to join our digital and media advertising team. You will be selling local advertising solutions for our innovative stations.
Responsibilities:
- Prospect for qualified local and regional businesses; conduct thorough customer needs analysis (CNA); present and close appropriate marketing solution programs. These programs may include any of KTBS/KPXJ’s assets for clients: broadcast, digital products such as display, streaming, audience extension and digital marketing services
- Create new relationships with local and regional businesses in our area
- Work with local and corporate marketing teams to develop campaign support materials
- Responsible to accurately project revenues, meet and exceed monthly budgets for all product lines and overachieve annual budgets
- Follow accountabilities set forth by your Sales Manager to help guide you to success achieving monthly sales quotas consistently
- Provide insight and value to executive management to shape the future of our organization
Qualifications:
- Goal oriented, a strong work ethic and a strong desire to learn
- Previous sales experience – a history of success with customers and proven ability to develop and grow revenue
- Knowledge and experience with digital media
- The successful candidate will be smart, curious, tenacious, entrepreneurial, independent, passionate and enthusiastic
- Accomplished at prospecting and qualifying
- Ability to engage clients quickly and develop rapport, with excellent communication and problem-solving skills
- Valid driver’s license, good driving record, satisfactory pre-employment drug test
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to AE-2, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227