KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 is seeking a Social Media MMJ (Multimedia Journalist) committed to telling impactful and emotional stories on our digital platforms.
Requirements include, but are not limited to:
- Gather information through interviews, observation, and research while meeting rigid deadlines.
- Must be self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.
- Must be able to shoot video and still photos to illustrate stories. Some editing may be required.
- May be required to assist with breaking news coverage.
- Broadcast and AP style writing is a plus.
- Post content to digital platforms.
- May appear on camera when conducting taped interviews or narration.
- Coordinate livestreams on digital platforms of national, regional or local interest, as well as breaking news and breaking weather.
- Assist with holiday event coverage, including evenings and weekends.
- Valid driver’s license, auto insurance and clear driving record is required.
- Pre-employment drug test & background check required. EOE
Please submit resume/application to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: KTBS, SMMMJ-1 PO Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227