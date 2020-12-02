KTBS, LLC is seeking a System Administrator who has excellent communications skills and is a self-starter. This individual will be responsible for maintaining desktop operating systems and applications. Server skills are also important including Microsoft Windows Server 2008-2019, Linux and VMware. Software applications include Adobe: Creative Cloud/Photoshop/Premier Pro, QuickBooks, VMware Horizon and Avaya IP Office. Other applications include Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure/SQL and Data recovery and Security.
This position may include night and weekend work, as the needs arise.
Valid driver’s license, good driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test required.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to SA-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227