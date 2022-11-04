The Video Editor will edit various stories as assigned by the newscast producer or news management to enhance the KTBS news product. Organizes and edits raw video into a continuous sequence according to scripts or other instructions for newscasts and other projects or programming.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Must be able to work professionally under deadline and with other co-workers.
  • Must be able to multi-task and be ready to shift gears as news events can and will change during the working day.
  • Must be able to edit complete stories including MMJ packages, Vo’s, Vo / Sot’s and other elements needed or assigned for each newscast.
  • When necessary the Video Editor will assist other staff members in locating and gathering video from file or other sources to enhance their story or the newscast.
  • Must acquire and be skillful in using the Non-Linear editing software provided by KTBS LLC.
  • Must be able to retrieve file video from different sources including video tape and digitize that video in the proper format for use in the newscasts.
  • Must be a reliable employee who will arrive at work on time and be ready to perform all the duties assigned.
  • Must have knowledge of the different computer systems that are required to gather video from outside sources. (Web, On Air, You Tube, FTP etc.)
  • Work well as a team as well as being a self-motivator and able to perform the duties without direct supervision.

Education and Other Requirements:

  • High School Diploma
  • B.S. In Video Production or other Vocational / Technical Institution
  • Prior video editing experience is preferred but not required
  • Clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check required. EOE

Please submit resume/application to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: KTBS, VE-1 PO Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227

