Alexis Thrower

Alexis joins us from NBC affiliate KMTR, out of Eugene, Oregon where she spent over two years as a fill-in anchor, news producer, and reporter.
Alexis is a Southern California native, who graduated from Cal State LA in December 2017, double-majoring in Communications and Television, Film and Media Studies with an option in Broadcast Journalism. While actively developing her career in Oregon, Alexis obtained her master’s degree in Communication from Johns Hopkins University.
Alexis is a true philomath, making her a natural advocate for education. She has always loved the classroom setting and knew she would use her constantly evolving communication and journalistic skills to better equip the next wave of graduating scholars. This has led her to teach college-level Communications courses part-time while actively working in news.
While in Oregon, some of Alexis’ major news stories as a producer weren’t limited to Eugene, but all of the Pacific Northwest. Some of her largest stories covered as a producer include the aircraft hijacking which ended near the SEA-TAC airport,Oregon wildfires, in-depth breaking news of the coronavirus pandemic, and the February 2019 unpredicted snowstorm in Western Oregon that lasted an entire week.
Before relocating to Oregon, Alexis obtained an array of internship experience in Los Angeles, giving her a unique perspective on various broadcast and production scopes within the news and entertainment sector. To name a few, she worked directly beside the Senior Vice President of Physical Production at BET Networks, and also interned at 102.3 KJLH, the only Black-owned radio station on the west coast, owned by music legend, Stevie Wonder. Her journalistic experience further grew, as she also interned at KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles, working beside segment and executive producers, and in the field with reporters.
In her free time, Alexis loves to get back home to soak up the California sunshine and spend time with her family, while smothering her little cousins with a million kisses.
Feel free to send Alexis your story ideas directly at athrower@ktbs.com.