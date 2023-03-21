Ashley Latcha started her career in broadcast media after graduating in 2022 from Louisiana State University with a BA in English. As a Bossier City native, she lived in Baton Rouge for four years before moving back home to become a social media multimedia journalist at KTBS Channel 3. As an undergraduate, Ashley served as the editor-in-chief for “The Delta Literary Journal”, where she was also published, and an entertainment staff reporter for “The Daily Reveille”. She has an interest in fashion, the arts, and traveling. She has been a member of the KTBS 3 News team since October 2022.