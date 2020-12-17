Brandy Campbell joined the KTBS 3 News team in October of 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She is a proud New Orleanian who is now learning the ways of the ArkLaTex. Brandy is looking forward to sharing stories and important information that can help the community.
Her love for telling stories and covering the news started at Salmen High School after she joined the broadcasting team. She continued her education at the University of New Orleans where she majored in Interdisciplinary studies with a focus in Journalism and Film. She received her Bachelors in 2015.
Brandy joins us from CBS affiliate WWL-TV in New Orleans. During her time working as an assignment desk assistant at WWL-TV, the station covered the Hard Rock Hotel collapse, the city government's cyber-attack and the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also covered her first story there about the acceptance of the natural hair movement in the African American community.
When Brandy is not working, she loves to travel. Her enthusiasm for visiting new places started after she won a trip to New York City, and continued as she studied abroad in France for a summer. Since then, she has traveled to Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Jamaica, Canada and the around the United States. She is now excited to explore throughout the ArkLaTex area.
You can find Brandy on KTBS 3 Sunday through Wednesday. Make sure to follow her on social media to stay up to date.
If you have a story idea, please send them to Brandy at bcampbell@ktbs.com