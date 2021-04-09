Carl Pendley joined the KTBS 3 News team in January 2021, bringing with him more than four decades of award winning experience in broadcast journalism and communications. You’ll find him anchoring the KTBS 3 News Hour at 4:00 on KPXJ 21.
Carl began his career in television news as a reporter/photographer at the ABC network affiliate in his home town of Lubbock, Texas, while majoring in communications and broadcasting at Texas Tech University. Upon graduation, he further honed his anchoring and reporting skills at the CBS affiliate in Beaumont, Texas, before landing at the CBS affiliate in Shreveport in 1979. During his thirty years at that station, he became a highly popular fixture in the Arklatex-- anchoring and reporting for every newscast in every time slot. He closed out his tenure as the station’s Senior News Anchor—anchoring the weekday 5:00. 6:00 & 10:00 newscasts for 17 years. That position also entailed anchoring election coverage, moderating gubernatorial and mayoral debates, hosting special events, and live field anchoring from major news events such as the Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City, the ravages of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and Hurricane Rita in Vermillion Parish, and non-stop coverage on September 11, 2001.
Carl’s experiences in broadcasting also included award winning “hard news” reporting on politics, crime, legal issues, & business affairs, as well as “soft news” features that focused on people, the arts and entertainment. That part of his career gave him the distinction of having covered events with every U.S. President from Gerald Ford through George W. Bush, and found him interviewing entertainment heavyweights such as Neil Simon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sissy Spacek, Loretta Lynn, Tommy Lee Jones & Brook Shields, among others.
He left the field of broadcasting in 2008 to “spread his wings” in another arena as Communications and Investor Relations Director for a dynamic and successful oil & gas company… but never stopped listening to fans and followers who urged him to, at some point, return to television and give them the news of the day. He answered that call in January, 2021.
Carl Pendley holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors (Phi Eta Sigma, Alpha Epsilon Rho) Degree in Communications from Texas Tech University (1976). He is a former Board Member of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, and a former Commissioner on the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. He is a strong advocate for and patron of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, the Shreveport Opera and the Shreveport Little Theatre, and maintains an abiding interest in the Pendley Piano Gallery, the Shreveport-based family-owned business he and his wife established in 1998. He and his wife proudly call Shreveport home.