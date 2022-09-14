Carmen Lofton is a Jackson, Mississippi native. She is a 2017 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism. Carmen is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Communications from Jackson State University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Carmen began her career as a morning producer at 16 WAPT in Jackson, MS. She also worked as a multi-media reporter at WTVQ in Lexington, KY. Carmen made the move to network news while working for Black News Channel in Tallahassee, FL as morning show producer, fill-in weekend anchor and digital content creator. Carmen has a love for telling interesting and compelling stories.
When Carmen is not reporting, she can be found exploring interesting parks and walking trails, spending time with family and friends or watching a documentary or listening to podcasts. She loves visiting local restaurants.
If you have a story idea or just want to reach out, email Carmen at clofton@ktbs.com.