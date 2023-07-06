Caroline Castora was born and raised in Plano, Texas, and the severe weather she experienced growing up sparked her love for meteorology. Caroline decided to attend Pennsylvania State University to study meteorology and atmospheric sciences ultimately earning her Bachelor of Science in the subject with a minor in journalism. Severe weather was what drove her to KTBS in the ArkLaTex.
Caroline had plenty of opportunities at Penn State to get on-air forecasting for the Campus Weather Service, the meteorology department's “Weather World” and the communications department's “Centre County Report.” She also had the opportunity to freelance at ABC27 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania most recently. She credits her success to her professors, mentors, friends, and family.
Caroline grew up dancing competitively and has had the opportunity to perform all over the country. In her free time, she loves dancing and choreographing, Penn State football, and playing with her dog Lanie.