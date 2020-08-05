Chanteé Lans is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning anchor at KTBS 3/KPXJ 21. She co-anchors the 9 and 10pm weekday newscasts along with providing in-depth and investigative reports.
Before joining KTBS 3, Chanteé covered breaking news in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware at KYW-TV CBS Philadelphia. Prior to KYW, she worked in New England as a general assignment reporter at WBZ-TV, the CBS sister station in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chanteé has covered the Boston marathon bombings, arrest and murder trial of New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl win, and the imprisonment and release of rapper Meek Mill which prompted criminal justice reform in Pennsylvania and across the United States.
In 2017, Chanteé was chosen by the Radio Television Digital News Association to travel to NATO headquarters and the European Union in Brussels, Belgium as a fellow of the RIAS German/American Exchange Program.
In 2013, RTDNA awarded her the Michele Clark Fellowship. She is also a recipient of the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ Philip L. Graham Diversity Fellowship.
Chanteé co-founded NABJ’s first tri-state chapter called the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists and served as its first president. In 2015, the SNEABJ won the NABJ Professional Chapter of the Year award.
The New York native started her career behind the scenes at CBS News as a national desk assistant in Manhattan. Chanteé is no stranger to the south. She was a reporter and producer at WAPT-TV, the ABC affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi. She sat on the board of directors of the Mississippi Children’s Home Services after volunteering for a year with 65 foster kids.
Chanteé earned her bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Temple University. In 2016, the school honored her with the Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Rising Star award.
She obtained her master’s degree in global development and social justice from St. John’s University.