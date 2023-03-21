Chloe Abbott is a news reporter, sports reporter, and producer for KTBS. Chloe has loved covering the sports in the ArkLaTex and being apart of Friday Football Fever where the talent is elite. She also enjoys covering stories about the community and informing people of what they need to know. Chloe enjoys hearing from the residents of the ArkLaTex and sharing their stories.
She comes from Southern California and attended California State University, Fullerton where she graduated with a Broadcast Journalism Degree. She was involved in Titan Sports where she covered the Titan Baseball team in a Super Reginal, and hosted a sports show focused on baseball.
Chloe’s passion for sports started as young girl watching her Dad play Major League baseball. She enjoys watching baseball, golfing, traveling, going to concerts and the beach.
If you have a story idea you’d like to share with her please send her a message at Cabbott@ktbs.com and if you see her around be sure to say hi!