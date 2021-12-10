Elizabeth Polk is a graduate of LSU Shreveport where she received her Bachelor’s in Mass Communications with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Sociology (cum Laude). While a student at LSUS she was a cheerleader and served as President of the Psi Kappa chapter of Lambda Pi Eta National Honor Society for communication majors. She interned at the LSUS Media and Public Relations Department beginning of her sophomore year to the end of her senior year. Elizabeth also held the position of Social Media Coordinator for her hometown church, Temple of Living Word Ministries in Zwolle, La.
It was with these positions that she improved her skills in writing, interviewing, editing, photography, videography and marketing. No stranger to pageantry, she’s competed for almost 5 years in many systems and has held the titles of 2017 Miss Black and Gold for the Tau Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and 2019 Royal International Miss Louisiana.
Elizabeth is excited to join the KTBS 3 News team as the Social Media Multimedia Journalist and bring interesting and exciting stories to the ArkLaTex. She hopes as a journalist to help people share their stories on a large platform, create change within the community, and leave a positive impact. When Elizabeth’s not looking for the next impactful story, you can find her making women empowered related content for her YouTube channel, Being Lizz or volunteering wherever there’s a need.