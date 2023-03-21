Greg Liggins is a veteran Anchor/Reporter of local TV News. He co-anchors the weekday 5pm and 6pm newscasts. Outside of his anchoring duties, he focuses on covering business and technology.
His TV broadcasting career began in Monterey, California, but he rose through the ranks to work in cities like Charlotte, Boston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.
After stepping away from the camera and microphone for several years to pursue other interests and travel, he decided to return in 2019. During his hiatus from TV, he briefly lived in South America and learned some Spanish along the way.
Greg is from California, but with parents from Arkansas and Louisiana, they made sure to add a southern touch to his upbringing.
When he’s away from the lights, camera and action, Greg has an extensive list of interests, some of which include travel, aviation, reading, golfing, motorcycling, and learning new skills.