Jan Elkins started working for free at KTBS just to get her foot in the television door in 1981. She was the Health Reporter, became the News Director, and now serves as the Community Projects Director.
Jan earned her BA degree in Communications from Freed-Hardeman University, a small Christian college in Tennessee. Once at KTBS, she went back to school to get her Master’s degree from LSU-S.
Jan has received many awards including the Gabriel Award, a national award given to journalist who uplift the human spirit. In 2014, she also received the Athena Award, given to Women who have made a difference in the community.
Her passion is helping raise money with the KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home, so children with cancer can receive free treatment. She loves planning the July 4th Freedom Fest Series, celebrating God and Country,
and giving out $1500 One Class at a Time checks to local teachers. Jan believes television is the megaphone that brings people or organizations in need together with those who can afford to give.