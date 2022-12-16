After 30-years away from television news, Dr. Johnette Magner returned to KTBS-TV3 news in December 2022 to co-anchor on weeknights at 5pm and 6pm. In addition to her anchoring duties, Dr. Magner will cover healthcare and higher education.
Prior to her return to broadcast journalism, Dr. Magner served as an Assistant Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Louisiana Tech University and a faculty member in Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at LSU Shreveport where she was researching unhealthy technology use and addiction.
Dr. Magner has had numerous jobs in communications including stints as the Publisher of SB Magazine; Co-Host of “Mondays with Johnette” on KEEL Radio; member of the Editorial Board of The Shreveport Times; Vice-President of Public Affairs for Ketchum, a global PR company; and Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Business Alliance for Higher Education (SBBA), an organization she founded with Dr. Phillip Rozeman to advocate for colleges and universities in Northwest Louisiana.
During her many years in the region and state, Dr. Magner has served on a number of non-profit boards. She is currently a member of the boards of Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) and Ellevate Louisiana, an organization whose mission is to empower women leaders throughout the state. She is a past board chairman for Sci-Port Discovery Center, the Alliance for Education, and the Norwela Council of the Boy Scouts of America, where she served as the first female Board President in its 90-year history. Other prior board memberships include the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Action Council, Biomedical Research Foundation, Providence House, Red Cross of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network, and the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.
Dr. Magner earned her Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, her Master of Arts in Liberal Arts from LSUS, and her Ph.D. in Mass Communication from the University of Maryland at College Park. She was also the recipient of the prestigious Athena International Leadership Award in 2015.
She is married to Dr. Tim Magner, the President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and together they have four grown boys.
If you have a news tip, you can reach out to her at jmagner@ktbs.com or 318-861-5894.