Linnea Allen

Linnea joined the KTBS news team in March 2020 as an anchor and reporter specializing in the arts and mental health. She was born and raised in the Shreveport/Bossier City area and is proud to once again be bringing news to the people of the Ark-La-Tex. She began her news career in sports at another Shreveport television station, where along with producing and anchoring three daily sportscasts, she had the opportunity to do in-depth interviews with a number of legendary athletes and sports figures and covered LSU’s national football win over Oklahoma and New England’s win over the Carolina Panthers in the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston.
Linnea has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, where she was twice awarded the Speech Student of the Year by the communications faculty, and a Master of Arts in counseling and guidance from Louisiana Tech University, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was named the Outstanding Graduate Student of the Year by the College of Education. She did her counseling internship at First West Counseling Center in Monroe, LA, counseling adults and children in both private and group settings.
When not working, Linnea can usually be found either spending time at home with family or entertaining. She is an award-winning community theatre actress and vocalist. Her theatre credits are extensive, including performing lead roles in the Shreveport Little Theatre productions of Mamma Mia, Gypsy and Chicago. As a singer and musician, she has entertained audiences all over the United States and in Tokyo. Linnea was Miss Louisiana 1990 and 4th runner up to Miss America 1991. She is also Shreveport’s 2019 Athena Award winner, an honor given by the Greater Shreveport Chamber to recognize professional excellence, volunteerism and mentorship.
If you have a story idea about the arts or mental health, please reach out to Linnea at lallen@ktbs.com. She is thrilled to be a part of the KTBS team and looks forward to hearing from you!