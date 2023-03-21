Madison Beam is currently a senior at Louisiana Tech University where she is pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies. She plans to graduate in May 2023.
Madison is very active with her college. She is an Ambassador for the College of Liberal Arts, Lambda Sigma Honor Society alumni, and the Social Media Chair for the University’s Band Of Pride. She received the 2022 Outstanding Student for Communication Studies and has achieved President’s list maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Madison was born and raised in South Louisiana and is excited for her future at KTBS 3.