Madison Edwards is from Shreveport and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. In 2014 he obtained a Bachelors in Fine Arts and immediately moved to New York City to pursue his career in entertainment. Madison currently teaches acting classes at Shreveport Little Theatre and private lessons online around the world.
Madison has directed Off-Broadway productions, produced plays, and toured with national theatre companies. He started teaching at the Matthew Corozine Studio in 2020, and since then has found success in coaching actors.
Having recently moved back to Shreveport, he’s excited to start his new career in broadcasting and learn this branch of the industry. You can find Madison at all the local plays, music events, and any other fun shows around town.