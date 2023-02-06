Neil Shaw born in Monroe, La. and a proud lifelong resident of Louisiana. Following graduation from Neville High School I entered the field of broadcasting as a radio disc jockey at the tender young age of 19. I held radio jobs as I worked through my Radio TV - Film Studies at Northeast Louisiana University(now ULM). While employed BY KNOE TV and Radio in Monroe I furthered my studies and interest in weather. I graduated in 1995 from Mississippi State University with a Certification in Broadcast Meteorology. I enjoy camping, cooking, and travel, plus spending time with family.
My passion for weather reporting and forecasting has led me to cover many weather events and how weather affects people. This is highlighted by flying a "Hurricane Hunter" recon with the U.S Air Force, based out of Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi Mississippi. The mission was into "Hurricane Isidore" which was churning over the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall over Mississippi and Louisana the day after our recon mission. When asked if would take on such an endeavor again I always answer "yes".
I also have a HUGE love of high school football as I have been the radio "play by play" announcer for Neville High School since 1990. Calling these games has allowed me to travel to numerous football venues in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. When not playing at home at Neville in Monroe my favorite stadium is the Louisiana Superdome.
I pride a lot of my time as a volunteer in my church and various nonprofit organizations. Serving many years as a host for various telethons/fundraisers such as MDA and The American Cancer Society and others.
I love the fact that Louisiana is a state of such unique history and culture which has given me somewhat of an advantage as a broadcaster.
I am honored to be a member of the KTBS news team as I look forward to serving the people of the Ark-La-Tex. Have a News tip, send Neil an email at nshaw@ktbs.com.