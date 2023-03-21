For more than 27 years, Patrick Dennis has been a part of Shreveport television. Today, Patrick calls KTBS home working to promote the community. Patrick is no stranger to ArkLaTex television. Prior to joining the KTBS family, Patrick spent the previous two decades as a meteorologist at other stations in the Shreveport market, including seven years as Chief Meteorologist. During that time, Patrick has done a little bit of everything including news anchoring, reporting, and weather.
When not at the station, Patrick loves spending time in the great outdoors and promoting our local area. Patrick enjoys promoting the outdoors so much, he even created an outdoors show in 2014, Bayou Outdoors 365.
If Patrick isn’t spending time on the water or in the woods, there is a good chance he is planning a trip with his wife and daughters. They love to travel to places like Durango, Destin, and Disney World. It is safe to say, that the Dennis family is a Disney family. Patrick is always willing to talk Disney and plan trips for others who book through his wife’s travel agency, All About Mickey Vacation Planning.
“The ArkLaTex is a special place to me. It is home. It is part of my family. I can’t think of a better place to be right here at KTBS with so many amazing and talented people,” Patrick added.