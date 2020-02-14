PK joins the KTBS 3 family as a multimedia journalist with high energy and enthusiasm. He is a retired Marine Corps veteran with over 22 years of honorable service. And he deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).
PK has Louisiana roots due to being stationed in New Orleans during the Hurricane Katrina recovery in 2006. He knows his way around its East Bank, West Bank and North Shore very well. He is a die-hard LSU Football fan. Geaux Tigers!
PK holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. And he is also a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He is currently pursuing his PhD in Communication from Regent University. PK is a former high school Junior ROTC teacher. And he recently taught as a college professor in the “Sunshine State” of Florida.
PK’s coverage of the Ark-La-Tex will include reporting on education, military, crime, politics, and other impactful events.
PK loves to travel. His travels have taken him across the globe where he has met the most amazing people. He considers everyone as family after he meets them.
PK loves spending time with his family. He is married and the proud father of three adult children. He also serves as a mentor-public speaker to hundreds of youth in the country.
If you want to connect with PK about a story, travel tips or military connections, email him at pkcannon@ktbs.com.
Facebook: PK Cannon
Twitter: @PKCannonKTBS31
LinkedIn: PK Cannon