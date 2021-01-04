After more than a decade in broadcast journalism covering states known for their winter weather, Sean Caldwell jumped at the chance to come to the Ark-La-Tex as a member of the KTBS 3 team in November of 2020. (He may not be as excited in the muggy heat of July and August.)
During his eight years as co-anchor, producer (and later, executive producer) at WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin, Sean was part of the Sunrise 7 team awarded Best Morning Newscast by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association four times. Between 2017 and 2019, WSAW was also named Station of the Year by the WBA.
On camera, Sean interviewed presidential candidates, governors, The Price Is Right contestants, storm victims, people who made their communities better, and the survivors of a prom night school shooting. His favorite stories include a library's celebration of Dr. Seuss (written in Seussian rhyme), and traveling to Washington, D.C. to document the experience of a group of veterans as part of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Off camera, Sean was active in promoting the local community theatres in the Wausau area and appeared in several productions. Before Wisconsin, Sean gained crucial experience as an anchor, reporter, producer, and graphic designer for KCWY, News 13 in Casper, Wyoming.
Originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sean graduated from Five Towns College on Long Island with a degree in Film/Video. In his spare time, Sean enjoys baking, biking, reading, traveling, spending time with his wife Kate, and debating obscure trivia with his friends. Sean and Kate live in Shreveport with their adorable but anxious cockapoo, Franklin Shepard.