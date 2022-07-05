Skip Kordas

Like most meteorologists, Skip’s interest in the weather started at a young age. Growing up in New England, winters could be brutal, and a Nor’easter snowstorm could bring life to a snail’s pace. Knowing when the next big storm would hit (with the possibility of canceling school) is how Skip got bitten by the weather bug.
Severe weather and tornadoes were not common in New England. So, when it was time for college to begin his journey into meteorology, he wanted to learn more about these deadly storms. Oklahoma was the perfect place for Skip to land to study meteorology at OU. Skip fell in love with Oklahoma’s wide-ranging weather and storm-chasing environment. While completing his BS in meteorology at OU, he had several internships at TV stations in Oklahoma and Boston as well as with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA weather radio. After graduating, he had a few stops at TV stations in Texas and Florida and then Louisiana as hurricanes were the next weather phenomenon Skip wanted to understand and experience. Skip is a member of the American Meteorological Society and holds the AMS “Seal of Approval In Broadcast Meteorology”.
Skip’s love of science didn’t just fall within the atmospheric sciences. His parents both worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital system for a combined 70 years. So, when Skip had the opportunity to advance his studies to pursue a medical degree, he decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps. Skip received a BS in Nuclear Medicine Imaging from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. When Skip is not forecasting the weather at KTBS, you can find him working at Willis Knighton Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine across several campuses.
Understanding the science within our atmosphere and our human bodies are Skip’s professional passions and interests. Whether analyzing a weather map or a diagnostic medical scan, life is never boring after a day’s work.
Outside of work, Skip likes to relax with a good work out at the gym or a round of golf. While Skip calls the ArkLaTex’s home, he loves to travel and explore – and has visited 45 out of the 50 United States (including Puerto Rico). You can find him visiting family in Boston, Arizona and Texas – or chilling out on the beaches of Cabo, Captiva Island and Cape Cod – or hitting the ski slopes of Utah, Colorado and New England.