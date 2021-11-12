Terri Simmons

Terri considers herself “home-grown and happy to be back” in the Ark-La-Tex, delivering the news and enjoying the Shreveport/Bossier City area. She joined the KTBS News Team in June 2020 as the host of Local Live and continues to actively support the community and local businesses. She anchors the 11:00 mid-day news and Healthline 3 on KTBS and co-anchors the 3:00pm and 4:00pm newscasts on KPXJ.
Being raised in the East Texas/Shreveport area, Terri’s roots here run deep. At a young age she traveled the country volunteering, supporting various charities, and working in the film and television industry, and found a way to develop and share her love of storytelling. She began gathering stories and sharing them along the way, reporting under all sorts of conditions from “the side of the road” in Utah, Montana, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas.
Aside from broadcasting the news, Terri is a writer, a film/television/theatre actress, a playwright, and the host of The GoTerriGo Podcast.
Terri’s focus in life is her family, and when she’s not playing baseball with her kids in the front yard, you can usually find her volunteering throughout the Ark-La-Tex and taking care of plants and animals in the rainforest of Kona, Hawaii where she works on the Talking Peace Farm once a year.
One thing is for sure, she loves bringing you the news and she always comes home.