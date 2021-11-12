Tom Konvicka

It is an honor to join the Mega3 Weather Team and to be a part of the local focus through which KTBS serves the ARK-LA-TX. I look forward to working with the staff and management to maintain the excellence in programming, news, weather, sports, and community service that KTBS has brought to the ARK-LA-TX since 1955.
My career in weather started as child enthralled by the spectacle of dryline storms in west Texas. A sustained interest brought me to Texas Tech University where I earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and geosciences. After a year of graduate work in atmospheric science it was time to go to work.
My broadcasting career began at KLUE Radio and the Newspaper Channel in Longview, Texas in 1983 as meteorologist and account executive. By 1984, the American Meteorological Society elected me to full membership, and I became chief meteorologist at KALB-TV in Alexandria, Louisiana, a position that culminated in a Lifetime Achievement Award in Television from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in 2016.
My experience also includes work in a variety of other sectors within the meteorological community. In 1998, I began teaching meteorology at Louisiana College in Pineville on an adjunct basis and earned a promotion to lecturer in 2003. Through the years, my testimony as an expert witness and forensic work in meteorology helped solve cases and accomplish the goal of due process in legal matters. Finally, I am a full member of The Author’s Guild and have published with Pearson Education, ABC-CLIO, Yankee Publishing, the American Meteorological Society, the American Geophysical Union, and Louisiana College.
What else to do? Weather nerd stuff like forecasting, analyzing and studying the atmosphere. Yard work must be done, of course, but I also watch college football and some of the “retro” TV shows of the ‘50s through the ‘90s. Most important, however, is family time with my wife, adult son and daughter while serving and encouraging others as a follower of Jesus Christ.