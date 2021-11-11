Troy Washington is an Emmy award winning journalist from El Campo, Texas. Over the last decade she’s worked in the television news industry as an anchor, producer, and reporter in Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee, and most recently Indianapolis, Indiana.
This is her second time working in Shreveport, she previously worked at another station in the market before calling KTBS home.
She's a Prairie View A&M University graduate and former collegiate softball athlete.
She’s passionate about community service and prides herself on being a community focused journalist.
When she isn't pursuing her passion as a broadcaster or connecting with the community she's spending quality time with her family.
She says Shreveport feels like home and she’s glad to be back—if you see her out and about say hello that’s if she doesn’t speak first because she never meets a stranger.
Got story ideas? Send her an email at twashington@ktbs.com or connect with her on Facebook: Troy Washington