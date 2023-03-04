BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A police chase turned fatal late Saturday afternoon when a man reportedly opened fire on officers after crashing his vehicle.
The officer-involved shooting is now under investigation by Louisiana State Police, which is expected to release a brief statement tonight.
According to preliminary information provided to KTBS, officers from several agencies pursued the driver of a black GMC truck from U.S. Highway 80 into Bossier City. The driver crashed into a sign in the 2200 block of East Texas Street.
Eye-witnesses said the driver then opened fire on officers, who then returned fire. He was pulled from the wrecked truck and officers began performing CPR until EMS arrived.
The driver was loaded into an ambulance but remained on the scene awaiting the arrival of the coroner.
Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the overturned truck.