SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at the River Oaks Apartments on Southfield Road on Monday.
Anthony Adams, SPD lieutenant, says at least six suspects are in custody.
"So, basically, we had shots fired," Adams said. "But once we got here and started gathering up witnesses and victims and checking out the scene, We have no victims but we have several young juveniles. Some are juveniles, some are a little bit older in custody."
Police say two guns were also found and the incident is still under investigation.