SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy continues its Centennial Season celebration with its performance of Irving Berlin's White Christmas Dec. 9-19.
White Christmas's book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Irving Berlin. The musical is a fun romp full of song, dance, romance, and comedy. With a heartwarming message about love and loyalty. It's sure to leave audiences in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are on sale now at shreveportlittletheatre.com, by calling (318) 424- 4439, or by visiting SLT's box office 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 812 Margaret Place, Shreveport.