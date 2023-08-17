SHREVEPORT, La. - American Legion, a non-profit organization of U.S. war veterans, hosted their 2023 awards ceremony to recognize members of Shreveport Police Department (SPD), Shreveport Fire Department (SFD), and Boys State participants.
The event featured city leaders including Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Congressman Mike Johnson.
The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was presented to Trevor Pinckley of SPD.
Firefighter of the Year was presented to Calvin Baker of SFD.
The American Legion Boys State awards and certificates were presented to the high school students that learned the political structure of city, county and state through participation of the program.