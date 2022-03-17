BATON ROUGE, La. – Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo on April 23 and 24 offers the best in prison rodeo excitement, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South.
Angola cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull-Dogging and the world famous Guts-n-Glory.
The gates to one of the most famous prisons in the world open at 8 a.m., and the “Wildest Show in the South” starts at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $20.00, and all seats are reserved.
Only rodeo tickets will be sold. No separate arts and crafts tickets will be available.
-----
Tickets can be purchased in advance online here or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting-edge reentry programs, which work to lower recidivism and create fewer crime victims.
All COVID restrictions have been lifted.