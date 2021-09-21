SHREVEPORT, La. - A federally supported monoclonal antibody treatment site is opening in Shreveport. It will be located at the State Fairgrounds, next to the old baseball park and will be open starting on Tuesday, September 20th. All patients need to be referred there by a doctor or healthcare provider in order to receive treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a lab and mimic immune system responses which makes the treatment an effective weapon for doctors in the fight against COVID-19.