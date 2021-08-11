The announcement comes amid a surge in cases that have swamped hospitals and raised concerns about the coming school year, particularly the safety of children under age 12, who aren't old enough to get vaccinated. Most schools in the state resume classes next week.
"We want to have a successful school year," state Secretary of Education Johnny Key said in a news conference. "If [schools] choose masking as one of the multiple strategies to do that, then we're going to support them."
Numerous school districts have announced mask requirements since a judge blocked a law last week that prevented such mandates. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports the judge's decision.
The Republican governor acknowledged Tuesday that his position on the matter conflicts with the state's. He said he will retain his own legal counsel while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge considers the state's response to the ruling.
Hutchinson again said Tuesday that he won't reinstate a statewide mask mandate that ended in May.
He also said he does not support pushing back the start of the school year. The state is taking other measures to address virus concerns, such as providing schools with masks and launching a campaign to increase vaccinations among eligible youths.
Youths age 12-18 account for 19% of the state's infections, an increase of 7% since Jan. 11, according to data presented at the news conference.
Hutchinson said the state will open additional beds and increase hospital staffing by using funds from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed in March.
He said the state is working with federal officials to find other solutions and that Biden called him Monday to offer further assistance. According to Hutchinson, the president indicated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will grant full approval of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks. That could persuade some of the unvaccinated to get a shot.
Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.
Hutchinson on Tuesday said the state is increasing the vaccine reimbursement rate for physicians to improve the vaccination rate among its 627,000 traditional Medicaid recipients. Just 4.3% of those age 12 and older in that group are vaccinated.
Hutchinson asked health care providers with Medicaid clients who aren't vaccinated to reach out and encourage them to get the shot.