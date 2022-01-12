LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that the state recorded its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Arkansas reported 10,974 total new cases. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 37 to 1,185, while deaths increased by 14 to 9,372 total since the pandemic began.
Hutchinson said the second shipment of at-home tests has been received and they are working to get those tests around the state. This after Arkansas ordered more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed to citizens at no cost.
He also said they are monitoring the hospital space and providing resources where it is needed.