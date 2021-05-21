SHREVEPORT, La. - They are no stranger to the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Once again Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs will be headlining our Freedom Fest Finale in 2021. On Friday Rick Rowe previewed some of their songs ahead of July 4th.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodies of 2 North Webster High School students found in creek
- Shreveport shooting leaves one 15-year-old dead, teenager identified
- Shreveport attorney charged with indecent behavior, stalking
- Shreveport man recovering after being shot at DeSoto Parish trail ride
- 10 arrested in 2 unrelated overnight Bossier City shootings
- LSU Health Shreveport researchers make discovery that could lead to Alzheimer's treatment
- House committee approves concealed carry without permit in Louisiana
- Bossier teens charged with attempted second-degree murder
- Sarepta man convicted of child rape
- Praise Temple's Bishop Brandon weighs in on Shreveport crime and his plans to decrease it
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.