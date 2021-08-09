Contact Information
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic
740 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Office: (318) 424-9240
Fax: (318) 424-0022
About Dr. Goodman
Robert E. Goodman, M.D.
Board-Certified Rheumatologist
“Blending the most innovative approaches in rheumatology and arthritis treatments with personalized patient care”
Board Certified Rheumatologist Robert E. Goodman, M.D., of the Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport, has been caring for patients in the Ark-La-Tex since 1985. Dr. Goodman combines his specialized training and experience with personalized care to provide patients with leading-edge technology and the latest treatment options.
Dr. Goodman and the Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic Healthcare Team of caring, compassionate healthcare professionals utilize their expertise and years of experience combined with leading-edge technology and the latest treatments to provide the very best of healthcare.
The Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic (ARC) is located at 740 Jordan Street in Shreveport, Louisiana. Dr. Goodman and the healthcare professionals at ARC are honored to partner with you in your healthcare.
ARC offers in-house diagnostic services including:
a CLIA-certified laboratory, complete x-ray services, MRI, and state-of-the-art bone densitometry. ARC was the first private practice in Northwest Louisiana to offer bone density testing. Dr. Goodman is certified by the International Society for Clinical Densitometry to read and interpret bone density tests utilizing the latest technology.
Rheumatic diseases and conditions we diagnose and treat at ARC include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, gout, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis, polymyalgia rheumatica, bursitis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, polymyositis, sarcoidosis, undifferentiated connective tissue disease, Paget's disease, Raynaud's phenomenon, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, Reiter's syndrome, scleroderma, Sjogren's syndrome, & reactive arthritis among others. There are over 100 different types of arthritis. Dr. Goodman diagnoses and treats them all.
For more information, see our ARC Website at: https://www.arthdoc.com. To schedule an appointment, call ARC at 318-424-9240.
Dr. Goodman received his undergraduate degree from LSU in Baton Rouge, and his Medical Degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and his Rheumatology Fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
A member of the active staff of Willis-Knighton Health Systems, Dr. Goodman is a member of the Northwest Louisiana Medical Society, Louisiana State Medical Society, American Medical Association, as well as the American College of Rheumatology, American Society of Internal Medicine, and American College of Physicians.
Dr. Goodman received the 2013 Humanitarian Award from Martin Luther King Health Center, where he has been a volunteer and supporter for over 31 years. The MLK Health Center & Pharmacy offers comprehensive primary healthcare and pharmacy services at no cost to uninsured or under-insured patients with chronic illness who otherwise often forgo routine medical care because of a lack of resources.